The Chainsmokers set for India return with three-city tour

NEW DELHI: Grammy Award-winning electronic music duo The Chainsmokers, best known for global hits such as Closer and Don’t Let Me Down, are set to return to India later this year for a three-city tour.
The duo, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will perform in Mumbai on 18 December, followed by Delhi on 19 December and Bengaluru on 20 December, organisers announced on Wednesday.
As part of the tour, The Chainsmokers will headline the Mumbai edition of the Sunburn Festival 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking the festival’s debut at the iconic venue.
Also recognised for songs including Paris and Something Just Like This, the pair last performed in India in 2023.
Karan Singh, chief executive of Sunburn, said the duo’s music has been closely connected with young audiences over the past decade.
“For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade,” he said.
He added that the upcoming shows aim to tap into the nostalgia and shared cultural experiences driving global fan communities.
The announcement also marks a key milestone for Sunburn Festival, one of India’s biggest electronic music events, as it expands to a new Mumbai venue.
Formed in 2012, The Chainsmokers rose to international fame with a string of crossover dance-pop hits. Their catalogue has sold more than 118 million records worldwide and includes three diamond-certified singles: Closer, Something Just Like This and the Grammy-winning Don’t Let Me Down.
The duo released the EP No Hard Feelings in 2024, followed by Breathe in 2025, and earlier this year unveiled Love is Kind, a collaborative EP with singer-songwriter Winona Oak.
Beyond music, Taggart and Pall are also technology investors through Mantis Venture Capital, an early-stage investment firm they co-founded in 2020.
(With inputs from PTI)