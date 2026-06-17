The Chainsmokers set for India return with three-city tour

NEW DELHI: Grammy Award-winning electronic music duo The Chainsmokers, best known for global hits such as Closer and Don’t Let Me Down, are set to return to India later this year for a three-city tour.

The duo, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will perform in Mumbai on 18 December, followed by Delhi on 19 December and Bengaluru on 20 December, organisers announced on Wednesday.

As part of the tour, The Chainsmokers will headline the Mumbai edition of the Sunburn Festival 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking the festival’s debut at the iconic venue.

Also recognised for songs including Paris and Something Just Like This, the pair last performed in India in 2023.

Karan Singh, chief executive of Sunburn, said the duo’s music has been closely connected with young audiences over the past decade.

“For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade,” he said.