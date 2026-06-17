Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya after joking remarks about AI wedding images

WASHINGTON: Tom Holland has confirmed that he and long-term partner Zendaya are now married, bringing an end to months of speculation about their relationship status.

Speaking in a recent interview, Holland addressed viral AI-generated images that falsely showed the couple marrying at Lake Como in Italy. He said the fabricated photos had even confused his family, with his grandmother believing she had missed the ceremony.

When asked whether he needed to reassure relatives, he replied: “No, because they were all there,” a comment widely interpreted as confirmation that the wedding had already taken place. However, he declined to provide further details about the ceremony, adding: “That’s all you’ll get on that.”