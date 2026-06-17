Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya after joking remarks about AI wedding images

WASHINGTON: Tom Holland has confirmed that he and long-term partner Zendaya are now married, bringing an end to months of speculation about their relationship status.
Speaking in a recent interview, Holland addressed viral AI-generated images that falsely showed the couple marrying at Lake Como in Italy. He said the fabricated photos had even confused his family, with his grandmother believing she had missed the ceremony.
When asked whether he needed to reassure relatives, he replied: “No, because they were all there,” a comment widely interpreted as confirmation that the wedding had already taken place. However, he declined to provide further details about the ceremony, adding: “That’s all you’ll get on that.”
Rumours of a secret wedding had circulated for months. Zendaya had previously brushed off speculation during a television appearance, while her long-time stylist Law Roach fuelled further discussion by suggesting the wedding had already happened.
Holland also spoke warmly about Zendaya during the interview, describing her as his closest companion and expressing how their relationship helps them navigate the pressures of fame. He said he felt “supported and safe” with her, calling her his “best friend” and saying he had “found my person”.
The couple are expected to have a busy summer, with both set to lead major film releases. They also recently appeared together on a red carpet in Madrid, marking their first joint appearance in four years.
(With inputs from ANI)