Laura Dern, Jonathan Bailey to share screenspace

The film, based on the legal case involving chemical company Monsanto, helmed by John Lee Hancock, is set to star Laura Dern (Jurassic Park) and Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) in the lead roles.
The film's ensemble cast includes LaKeith Stanfield (Knives Out), David Duchovny (The X-Files), Julia McDermott (Women of the Movement), Bilal Hasna (The War of the Rohirrim), Greg Kinnear (You've Got Mail), and Melonie Diaz (Fruitvale Station).
The untitled film follows the famous case of Johnson v. Monsanto Co., where rookie lawyer Brent Wisner represents Dewayne Johnson, a high school groundskeeper, against the giant chemical company Monsanto, alleging that the company's successful product, weed and grass killer Roundup, causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The landmark verdict against the company is one for the history books.
Produced by Netflix, Hancock is directing the film with a script he co-wrote with Michael Wisner.