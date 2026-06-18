Laura Dern, Jonathan Bailey to share screenspace

The untitled film follows the famous case of Johnson v. Monsanto Co., where rookie lawyer Brent Wisner represents Dewayne Johnson, a high school groundskeeper, against the giant chemical company Monsanto, alleging that the company's successful product, weed and grass killer Roundup, causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The landmark verdict against the company is one for the history books.



Produced by Netflix, Hancock is directing the film with a script he co-wrote with Michael Wisner.