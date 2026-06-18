The Pitt Season 3 enters production

First released in January 2025, the series, titled after Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, follows Dr Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) inducts four trainee doctors into the team, as the team of doctors, nurses, and trainees struggle to save lives in a gruelling 15-hour shift. Meanwhile, Robby still grapples with the loss of his mentor in 'The Pitt' during the COVID-19 pandemic.