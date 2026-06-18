The Pitt Season 3 enters production

Season three of the hit medical drama The Pitt has commenced production, announced HBO Max. The official announcement came with a glimpse of the star cast. Actor Supriya Ganesh, who played Dr Samira Mohan, will not be returning, and Ayesha Harris will not turn into a series regular as Dr Parker Ellis in the third season.
First released in January 2025, the series, titled after Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, follows Dr Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) inducts four trainee doctors into the team, as the team of doctors, nurses, and trainees struggle to save lives in a gruelling 15-hour shift. Meanwhile, Robby still grapples with the loss of his mentor in 'The Pitt' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Produced by John Wells Productions, R Scott Gemmill Productions, and Warner Bros Television, the series has R Scott Gemmill as its showrunner and creator.
Set for a release in early 2027, the series' recurring cast includes Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Patrick Ball, Shabana Azeez, Gerran Howell, Isa Briones, Shwan Hatosy, and Taylor Dearden.