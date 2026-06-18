Daniel Kaluuya reunites with Shaka King for The Parlay

Sicario actor Daniel Kaluuya is reteaming with his Judas and the Black Messiah-helmer Shaka King for a new feature, The Parlay, from Amazon MGM Studios and HyperObject Industries. In addition to Kaluuya, Oscar-nominated Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) is being circled for a major role. Notably, Kaluuya won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in his first collaboration with King.
Billed as an action crime, the makers of The Parlay are tight-lipped about the plot. The film will be based on an original speculative script by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, with Akers, Bronkie, and King revising. The film is produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman of Hyperobject Industries banner, King and Brandon Harris of I'd Watch That banner, and Kaluuya's 59 per cent Productions banner.
Kaluuya will next be seen in Chris Rock's Misty Green and will also be starring in A24's Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel, which will also be produced by Hyperobject. He also co-wrote a Spider-Punk film for Sony Pictures Animation. It is worth noting that he lent his voice for Spider-Punk in the hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
The Parlay marks Shaka King's third feature after Newlyweeds (2013) and the Academy Award-winning Judas and the Black Messiah (2021).