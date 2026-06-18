Millicent Simmonds writes and stars in Grace

Actor Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place franchise) is set to star in the upcoming crime thriller, Grace. Simmonds has co-written the script with the film's filmmakers Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu.
Grace follows a deaf teenager who discovers the violent secrets of her family's buried past. The film, marking the first production feature from Inevitable Foundation's Inevitable Studios, is a passion project that Costa and Celeboglu have been developing for three years with Simmonds. The trio is also producing the film. Costa and Celeboglu made their directorial debut with All Fun and Games (2023), starring Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer.
Known for her breakout role of Regan Abbott in A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place II (2020), Simmonds is currently filming for the third film from the franchise. She was last seen in the Prime Video film Pretty Lethal, directed by Vicky Jewson.