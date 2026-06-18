Millicent Simmonds writes and stars in Grace

Grace follows a deaf teenager who discovers the violent secrets of her family's buried past. The film, marking the first production feature from Inevitable Foundation's Inevitable Studios, is a passion project that Costa and Celeboglu have been developing for three years with Simmonds. The trio is also producing the film. Costa and Celeboglu made their directorial debut with All Fun and Games (2023), starring Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer.