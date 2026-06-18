'Lilo & Stitch','The Ring' actress Daveigh Chase dies at 35 from meningitis and sepsis

Actor and voice artist Daveigh Chase, best known for voicing Lilo Pelekai in Lilo & Stitch and portraying Samara Morgan in The Ring, has died at the age of 35.

According to reports by TMZ, Chase died on June 16. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, said she succumbed to complications arising from meningitis and severe blood infections that led to sepsis and multiple organ failure.

Hernandez told TMZ that Chase had been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier this month after suffering from malnutrition. During treatment, doctors reportedly diagnosed her with meningitis and several serious blood infections, and her condition later became critical.

In a GoFundMe campaign created before her death, Hernandez wrote that Chase had been diagnosed with meningitis and multiple severe blood infections, describing her condition as life-threatening.

Chase rose to international fame in 2002 when she voiced the young protagonist in Disney’s 'Lilo & Stitch'. She later reprised the role in the franchise’s television series, becoming closely associated with the film’s enduring message that “ohana means family.”

The same year, she delivered another memorable performance as Samara Morgan, the haunting antagonist in 'The Ring'. Her portrayal earned widespread acclaim and won her the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.