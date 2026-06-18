'Lilo & Stitch','The Ring' actress Daveigh Chase dies at 35 from meningitis and sepsis

Actor and voice artist Daveigh Chase, best known for voicing Lilo Pelekai in Lilo & Stitch and portraying Samara Morgan in The Ring, has died at the age of 35.
According to reports by TMZ, Chase died on June 16. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, said she succumbed to complications arising from meningitis and severe blood infections that led to sepsis and multiple organ failure.
Hernandez told TMZ that Chase had been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier this month after suffering from malnutrition. During treatment, doctors reportedly diagnosed her with meningitis and several serious blood infections, and her condition later became critical.
In a GoFundMe campaign created before her death, Hernandez wrote that Chase had been diagnosed with meningitis and multiple severe blood infections, describing her condition as life-threatening.
Chase rose to international fame in 2002 when she voiced the young protagonist in Disney’s 'Lilo & Stitch'. She later reprised the role in the franchise’s television series, becoming closely associated with the film’s enduring message that “ohana means family.”
The same year, she delivered another memorable performance as Samara Morgan, the haunting antagonist in 'The Ring'. Her portrayal earned widespread acclaim and won her the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.
Beyond those breakthrough roles, Chase built a diverse career across film and television. She voiced Chihiro Ogino in the English-language version of 'Spirited Away' and appeared in productions including 'Donnie Darko', 'Beethoven's 5th', 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch', 'ER and Mercy'.
From 2006 onward, Chase portrayed Rhonda Volmer in the acclaimed HBO drama 'Big Love', appearing in 32 episodes over the course of the show's five-season run.
Reflecting on their relationship in the fundraising campaign, Hernandez wrote, “When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved.” He added that the couple had hoped to build a future together and had found “moments of happiness and hope” despite difficult circumstances.
In a 2012 interview with TMZ, Chase expressed her passion for independent filmmaking, saying that independent films were her preferred medium.
Her later screen credits included 'Yellow', 'Transference' and 'Wild in Blue'.
News of Chase’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues, many remembering her for both the warmth she brought to Lilo and the chilling presence she created as Samara Morgan. Her career spanned animation, horror, television drama and independent cinema, leaving a lasting mark on audiences across generations.
(With inputs from ANI)