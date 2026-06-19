Curry Barker teams up again with Blumhouse and Universal for new horror film

LOS ANGELES: Following the huge success of his debut horror film Obsession, director Curry Barker is set to helm another feature for Blumhouse Productions, Atomic Monster and Universal Pictures.
The upcoming project will mark Barker’s third feature film, with the 24-year-old set to write, direct and produce the horror movie. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
Barker’s second feature, Anything But Ghosts, is presently in post-production for Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Focus Features, which also released “Obsession”, according to Variety.
“This film is something I’ve been excited to make for a while, and I’m thrilled to be reteaming with Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Universal Film Group for it,” Barker said in a statement.
“They’ve built the kind of home for bold, original storytelling that every filmmaker dreams of, and I couldn’t imagine better collaborators for this film.”
Donna Langley, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, praised Barker’s creative instincts and filmmaking ability.
“Curry Barker has an exceptional ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, pairing an innate instinct for what resonates with audiences with extraordinary filmmaking prowess,” Langley said.
“Barker’s talent is redefining what’s possible and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with him.”
In a joint statement, James Wan and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Atomic Monster also commended Barker’s work.
“With ‘Obsession’, Curry did what only a handful of filmmakers manage in a generation: he made something wholly original that connected with a massive audience, and that connection is what we care about most,” they said.
“The best filmmakers can work anywhere, and we are proud to have a growing slate with Curry. Getting to put this project in front of the fans his work speaks to is the whole reason we do this.”
“Obsession” follows a music shop employee who uses a supernatural toy to make his crush fall in love with him, only for the wish to spiral into terrifying consequences.
The film has become a global box-office hit and is expected to surpass USD 300 million worldwide this weekend, according to Variety.
Barker is also directing and starring in “Anything But Ghosts”, which he co-wrote with Cooper Tomlinson. The cast also includes Aaron Paul and Bryce Dallas Howard in a story centred on two fake paranormal investigators forced to confront real ghosts.
(With inputs from PTI)