Curry Barker teams up again with Blumhouse and Universal for new horror film

LOS ANGELES: Following the huge success of his debut horror film Obsession, director Curry Barker is set to helm another feature for Blumhouse Productions, Atomic Monster and Universal Pictures.

The upcoming project will mark Barker’s third feature film, with the 24-year-old set to write, direct and produce the horror movie. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

Barker’s second feature, Anything But Ghosts, is presently in post-production for Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Focus Features, which also released “Obsession”, according to Variety.

“This film is something I’ve been excited to make for a while, and I’m thrilled to be reteaming with Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Universal Film Group for it,” Barker said in a statement.

“They’ve built the kind of home for bold, original storytelling that every filmmaker dreams of, and I couldn’t imagine better collaborators for this film.”

Donna Langley, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, praised Barker’s creative instincts and filmmaking ability.

“Curry Barker has an exceptional ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, pairing an innate instinct for what resonates with audiences with extraordinary filmmaking prowess,” Langley said.

“Barker’s talent is redefining what’s possible and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with him.”

In a joint statement, James Wan and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Atomic Monster also commended Barker’s work.