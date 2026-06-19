Former child actor Daveigh Chase, 'The Ring' villain and Lilo voice, dies at 35

LOS ANGELES: Former child actor Daveigh Chase, known for her youthful voice in Disney's “Lilo & Stitch” and her villainous performance in the thriller “The Ring," has died. She was 35.

Chase's father, John David Schwallier, confirmed to The New York Times she died from complications of bacterial meningitis and a blood infection. She had been homeless in Los Angeles with her boyfriend near the hospital where she died, he told the newspaper.

TMZ first reported Wednesday that Chase died Tuesday.

She voiced the lead role of Lilo in the 2002 animated film, a role she auditioned for at age 8. Years later, a Hawaiian actress was cast as Lilo for the live-action remake.