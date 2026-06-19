Jim Carrey and Ron Howard in talks for ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ sequel

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jim Carrey and filmmaker Ron Howard are reportedly in talks to reunite for a sequel to the classic film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Directed by Howard, the original film was released in 2000 and featured Carrey as the Grinch.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the actor and director are discussing plans for another instalment.

The sequel is expected to feature a script by Alec Berg, Jeff Schaffer and David Mandel.