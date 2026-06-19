Jim Carrey and Ron Howard in talks for ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ sequel

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jim Carrey and filmmaker Ron Howard are reportedly in talks to reunite for a sequel to the classic film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Directed by Howard, the original film was released in 2000 and featured Carrey as the Grinch.
According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the actor and director are discussing plans for another instalment.
The sequel is expected to feature a script by Alec Berg, Jeff Schaffer and David Mandel.
The original story followed the Grinch, a bitter green recluse who despises Christmas and the residents of Whoville. In an attempt to ruin the festive season, he disguises himself as Father Christmas and steals the town’s presents and decorations, only to discover that the true spirit of Christmas goes far beyond material things.
Based on the 1957 children’s book of the same name by Dr. Seuss, the film earned more than USD 300 million worldwide at the box office.
The cast also included Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski and T. J. Thyne, among others.
(With inputs from PTI)