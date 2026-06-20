Charles Melton joins Matt Damon and Sandra Oh in new Universal film

LOS ANGELES: Actor Charles Melton has joined the cast of Universal Pictures’ upcoming untitled film, which also stars Matt Damon and Sandra Oh.

The project is directed by Daniels, the filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, best known for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film is scheduled for release on 19 November 2027.

Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce the film under their banner, Playgrounds, according to entertainment outlet Deadline. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.