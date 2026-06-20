Charles Melton joins Matt Damon and Sandra Oh in new Universal film

LOS ANGELES: Actor Charles Melton has joined the cast of Universal Pictures’ upcoming untitled film, which also stars Matt Damon and Sandra Oh.
The project is directed by Daniels, the filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, best known for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film is scheduled for release on 19 November 2027.
Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce the film under their banner, Playgrounds, according to entertainment outlet Deadline. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles.
Ryan Gosling was initially attached to the project but exited due to scheduling conflicts, after which Damon stepped in to replace him.
Melton, known for his role in the 2023 drama series Beef and as Reggie Mantle in the CW series Riverdale, will next appear in Her Private Hell, due for release on 24 July.
(With inputs from PTI)