Ryan Coogler’s proximity media signs exclusive multi-year TV deal with Netflix

Netflix has entered into a multi-year creative partnership with Proximity Media, the production company co-founded by filmmaker Ryan Coogler, his wife Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.
Under the agreement, Proximity Media will exclusively develop new television series for the streaming platform. Netflix confirmed the deal in a press release, expanding its existing relationship with the award-winning company.
Proximity Media’s television arm has already been behind several notable projects, including Marvel Studios’ Ironheart, National Geographic’s docuseries Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time, and the animated series Eyes of Wakanda.
In a joint statement, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian said the company was founded with the aim of telling “event-driven stories that bring people in close proximity with often overlooked subjects”. They added that they were excited to collaborate with Netflix and its creative leadership team to deliver a new slate of global stories.
Netflix’s Head of US and Canada Scripted Series, Jinny Howe, said Proximity Media had established a strong reputation for championing distinctive voices and producing work that resonates with audiences worldwide.
The company’s television division, led by vice president Simone Harris, is currently developing pilots including a new adaptation of The X-Files starring Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel, as well as a live-action version of Southern Bastards featuring Kevin Bacon, Erin Kellyman and Tim McGraw.
Coogler, best known for Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Creed and Fruitvale Station, most recently directed Sinners starring Michael B Jordan, which became a major box office success in 2025 and earned multiple awards, including Oscars for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay.
(With inputs from PTI)