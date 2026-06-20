Ryan Coogler’s proximity media signs exclusive multi-year TV deal with Netflix

Netflix has entered into a multi-year creative partnership with Proximity Media, the production company co-founded by filmmaker Ryan Coogler, his wife Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

Under the agreement, Proximity Media will exclusively develop new television series for the streaming platform. Netflix confirmed the deal in a press release, expanding its existing relationship with the award-winning company.

Proximity Media’s television arm has already been behind several notable projects, including Marvel Studios’ Ironheart, National Geographic’s docuseries Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time, and the animated series Eyes of Wakanda.

In a joint statement, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian said the company was founded with the aim of telling “event-driven stories that bring people in close proximity with often overlooked subjects”. They added that they were excited to collaborate with Netflix and its creative leadership team to deliver a new slate of global stories.