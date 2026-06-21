Katy Perry announces new single ‘Watch It Burn’ releasing on June 25

NEW DELHI: Singer Katy Perry has announced that her upcoming single, ‘Watch It Burn’, will be released on June 25.
The singer, known for hit tracks such as ‘California Gurls’, ‘Firework’ and ‘Roar’, shared the announcement on her Instagram account on Saturday.
The post featured a photograph of Perry with the title of the track displayed across the image.
“‘Watch It Burn’ June 25th,” the caption read.
Perry first performed the song during her appearance at the O Son do Camiño festival in Spain on June 19.
The track has been written by Justin Tranter along with Perry.
Speaking about the song during a recent podcast appearance, Perry said the past year had been “tough” and described the emotional process behind the track.
“I am wrestling with my darkness, but last year was pretty tough,” she said.
“I have not given myself permission to be angry my whole life over things where I should be angry about. What I’ve done is push it down, but I should be angry. I’m allowed to be angry.”
She added, “Instead of falling into ‘woe is me’, I thought, ‘Okay, let’s just feel the pain, let’s feel this anger and move on. Let’s learn from it as well.’”
Perry also shared a teaser of the track on social media, featuring her dressed in black and holding a baseball bat against a graffiti-covered backdrop.
The singer rose to international fame in 2008 with the release of her breakthrough hit ‘I Kissed a Girl’, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
(With inputs from PTI)