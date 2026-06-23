Clive Davis helped launch or shape the careers of these music stars, across genres and decades

The legendary music executive Clive Davis, who has died at age 94, was known for deep, trusting relationships with the artists he represented. It was a mutual respect that allowed him to shape their careers — and them to shape his.

Here’s a look at how Davis worked with some of the varied acts — from the Grateful Dead to Alicia Keys — he shepherded during a six-decade career in the music industry.

Janis Joplin

Davis played an important role in shaping Janis Joplin’s career, but she arguably played an even bigger role in shaping his.

After Davis became president of Columbia Records at age 35, he attended the Monterey Pop festival in California looking for new acts. He saw Big Brother & The Holding Company, featuring Joplin, and faced what he recalled in a 2022 speech as his first major decision as head of the label: “Should I personally sign an artist just based on my gut?” he said.

“I did make that decision, and my life would never be the same,” Davis said.

He persuaded Joplin to release an abbreviated edit of the single “Piece of my Heart,” ensuring it got radio play. Davis also pushed her to leave Big Brother and go solo.

After Joplin’s death in 1970, Davis found her recording of “Me and Bobby McGee” amid the sessions for her album “Pearl,” released posthumously to great acclaim