Ana De Armas, Kate Hudson to headline erotic thriller Palm Grove

Ana De Armas and Kate Hudson will front the upcoming erotic thriller Palm Grove, written by James Morosini, with Kornel Mundruczo directing, for Chernin Entertainment, the banner behind the recent hit Backrooms, which also has landed Jennifer Lawrence's rom-com One Month Mark.
Set in Miami, the story follows a seemingly perfect family that falls apart when the wife discovers her husband's double life. This discovery sets off a seductive power game that turns betrayal into the most exhilarating game of her life.
Mundruczo is a Hungarian filmmaker whose acclaimed works include the Cannes-winning White God and Pieces of a Woman. He has wrapped the production of his immediate next, The Place to Be.
Hudson, recently nominated for the Oscars for Song Sung Blue, is currently starring in the hit Netflix series Running Point. She will next star opposite Javier Bardem in Hello & Paris.
De Armas, much appreciated for her performances in Blonde and Knives Out, was last seen in the John Wick spinoff action flick Ballerina.