Star Wars creator George Lucas on-board Minions and Monsters voice cast

Meledandri revealed that after a chance meeting with Lucas, where the latter shared his admiration for the Despicable Me and Minions films, the idea to make him voice a character in the films, came up during a conversation with director Pierre Coffin. "An idea for a character came up out of the story, and so I said to Pierre, who co-wrote the movie with Brian Lynch, and Bill Ryan, who produces with me on the film, and I just said, 'Well, what if we could get George?' And they're like, 'Are you kidding me?' I had no idea, but I got such a fast yes," said Meledandri.