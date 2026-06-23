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Star Wars creator George Lucas on-board Minions and Monsters voice cast

George Lucas, the creator of the Star Wars franchise, came on board on the voice cast of Minions and Monsters as he admitted to being a fan of the Minions to its creator
A still from Minions and Monsters (L) and George Lucas (R)
A still from Minions and Monsters (L) and George Lucas (R)
Cinema Express Desk
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George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, has been revealed to be part of the voice cast of Minions and Monsters. Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination Entertainment, the banner behind the Minions franchise, revealed in an interview with Collider, that Lucas will voice himself in the upcoming film.

Meledandri revealed that after a chance meeting with Lucas, where the latter shared his admiration for the Despicable Me and Minions films, the idea to make him voice a character in the films, came up during a conversation with director Pierre Coffin. "An idea for a character came up out of the story, and so I said to Pierre, who co-wrote the movie with Brian Lynch, and Bill Ryan, who produces with me on the film, and I just said, 'Well, what if we could get George?' And they're like, 'Are you kidding me?' I had no idea, but I got such a fast yes," said Meledandri.

Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg and others join Minions & Monsters

Minions and Monsters is third film in the Minions series, a spin-off of the Despicable Me film series, which is set to release theatrically on July 2. The upcoming film follows the Minions in their quest to make a monster movie, with real monsters, during the 1920s.

Director Coffin returns to voice the Minions alongside a voice cast that includes Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, Phil LaMarr, and South Park creator Trey Parker.

Meledandri serves as a producer on the upcoming film.

Minions 3 now titled Minions & Monsters; Teaser shows them wrecking havoc once again
George Lucas
Minions and Monsters