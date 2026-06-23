Cynthia Erivo's Bad Fairies adds Star Wars-fame Dee Bradley Baker and others to voice cast

Baker, is popular for voicing the clone troopers in the Star Wars animated universe, and has voiced various characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Su-Ling Bliss, known for her performance in Enola Holmes 2, will voice Fei. Her other film credits include Oscar-winning Belfast and Matilda the Musical. Comedian-actor Acaster's feature appearances include Taskmaster and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.