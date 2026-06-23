Cynthia Erivo's Bad Fairies adds Star Wars-fame Dee Bradley Baker and others to voice cast

The upcoming animated musical film Bad Fairies, led by Cynthia Erivo and Ncuti Gatwa, has expanded its voice cast to include Dee Bradley Baker, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, and James Acaster.
The announcement was made at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival by director Megan Nicole Dong and co-director Olivier Staphylas during Warner Bros. Pictures Animation - A New Chapter section of the festival.
Baker, is popular for voicing the clone troopers in the Star Wars animated universe, and has voiced various characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Su-Ling Bliss, known for her performance in Enola Holmes 2, will voice Fei. Her other film credits include Oscar-winning Belfast and Matilda the Musical. Comedian-actor Acaster's feature appearances include Taskmaster and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
Bad Fairies, made in collaboration between Warner Bros Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation, will bow in theatres on May 21, 2027. The project was first announced in 2023.