Quentin Tarantino, Kylie Minogue to star in a new film

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is reuniting with Welsh director Jamie Adams in front of the camera for a new film, after their previous collaboration, Only What We Carry, premiered at the Tribeca Festival early this month, which also starred Simon Pegg, Sofia Boutella, and Kylie Minogue. This new film also reunites the two with Minogue, who also starred in their previous outing.
With the plot details under wraps, reports suggest that the production is already underway in the Welsh town of Porthcawl. The upcoming film also stars Karen Paullada, Siwan Morris, Craig Russell, and Julian Lewis Jones.
Adams' previous film, Only What We Carry, was shot in a record time of six days. The film revolved around the complex romantic entanglements between a dancer, her former choreographer, and her sister.
Primarily a pop star, Minogue has also acted in feature films such as The Delinquents (1989), Street Fighter (1994), White Diamond (2007), and San Andreas (2015).
A two-time Academy Award winner, Tarantino, has made cameo appearances in films he helmed, such as Reservoir Dogs (1992), Pulp Fiction (1994), Death Proof (2007), and Django Unchained (2012). His non-directorial appearances include From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) and Little Nicky (2000).