Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to lead voice cast for Not Alone

Timothee Chalamet, last seen in Marty Supreme, is set to make his animation debut in a new alien-themed animated film from Illumination, titled Not Alone. Selena Gomez will also lead the film's voice cast alongside Chalamet.
According to the makers, Chalamet will voice Joe, who is described as an introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone. Meanwhile, Gomez will voice Fran, a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world's first-ever plant-fueled rocket.
The film centers on Joe and Fran coming together for the inaugural launch of the revolutionary rocket that runs on plant fuel. Though sparks fly between the two, both are novices when it comes to romance. Things only get more complicated when three aliens seek refuge in Joe's home. Not Alone is directed by Eric Guillon (Despicable Me 3) and Jonathan Del Val (Minions: The Rise of Gru).
Chalamet and Gomez are joined by Rob Brydon, Brett Goldstein, Jamie Demetriou, and Diane Morgan in the voice cast. Not Alone is set for a theatrical release on April 16, 2027.