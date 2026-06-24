Freddy the 13th animated film is in works from Dan Trachtenberg

The Predator: Badlands helmer Dan Trachtenberg is developing the animated adaptation of Freddy the 13th, based on Yehudi Mercado's graphic novel of the same name. Making this update, Trachtenberg said he had made many movies that parents shouldn't take their kids to, but he is now finally making a film to which they can.
Paramount Animation unveiled the project at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which is underway in France. Trachtenberg is also producing the film along with Ben Rosenblatt.
The novel is about the fictional character Freddy Vanwinkle, a hapless 13th-born son who fails at everything he sets out to do. The animated feature has Mercado co-directing along with Trachtenberg. The story revolves around Uncle Freddy, who gains the power of a boogeyman after he accidentally kills one during a family vacation.
Making his directorial debut with 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016), Trachtenberg is also known for Prey (2022) and animated Predator: Killer of Killers (2025). He has also directed episodes for the hit series The Boys and Black Mirror.