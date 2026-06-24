The Devil Wears Prada 2 on OTT: When and where you can watch Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway-Emily Blunt film

Around two months after its theatrical release, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally set to be out on a streaming platform. Earlier this Wednesday, JioHotstar announced that the film, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, will release on the streamer on July 29, Wednesday.
A sequel to 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, the film is directed by David Frankel from a screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna. It brings back the iconic characters from the 2006 original—Miranda Priestly (Streep), Andrea 'Andy' Sachs (Hathaway), and Emily Charlton (Blunt)—to the sleek Runway Magazine offices in New York City. Stanley Tucci also reprises his role as Runway Magazine's fashion director, Nigel Kipling, as do Tracie Thoms as Andy's friend and Tibor Feldman as the publication's chairman.
The new additions to the cast includes Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen, Pauline Chalamet, BJ Novak and Conrad Ricamora.
Produced by Wendy Finerman, as well as featuring Michael Bederman, Aline Brosh McKenna, and Karen Rosenfelt as executive producers, The Devil Wears Prada sequel hit theatres on May 01 and earned around 680 crore from theatres worldwide. The Devil Wears Prada second part is one of the highest grossing Hollywood films of 2026, ranking in the top five of many lists tracking the collection for this year. Interestingly, also part of the list of the highest-grossing English films of 2026 is Project Hail Mary, which has Meryl Streep's voice.
Critics, too, praised the sequel considerably. In our Cinema Express review, Prashanth Vallavan wrote, "Beneath its soft visuals, whimsical tone, quirky sense of humour, and the ‘chick flick’ tag, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is essentially a modern, glossy retelling of the enduring tale of passion versus reality, tradition versus change, dreamers versus pragmatists."