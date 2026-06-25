Alec Baldwin to star in Panic Button

Alec Baldwin will star in the upcoming action thriller Panic Button, directed by Juan Boffill. He is joined by Jeremy Piven, David AR White, and Leven Rambin.
The film, written by Matthew Eason and Tommy Blaze, is about a meticulous security chief (White) who wakes up one day to find a dead woman beside him. In his race to clear the murder charges against him, he also needs to evade and stay one step ahead of the two relentless FBI agents (Baldwin and Rambin) and a ruthless Russian mob.
Boffill described the film as a ride filled with "suspense, danger and unexpected twists" in the line of films like The Fugitive and Taken. Early this month, Baldwin's next, Crosshairs, wrapped filming. Another action thriller, the film is directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil. He last played the US President Donald Trump in the Spanish film Torrente for President.