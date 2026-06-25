Jack Quaid joins Invincible Season 5; Prime Video renews show for Season 6

The Boys-fame Jack Quaid has been added to the voice cast of Prime Video's Invincible Season 5. The streamer has also greenlit the sixth season of this hit show. Quaid will lend his voice for Gravitator/Chris in the show. The renewal has made Invincible the longest-running animated series for the streamer.
The announcement was made at the ongoing Annecy Animation Film Festival.
A superhero spoof series created by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), Quaid's role of Gravitator is a gifted engineer who misuses his skills for thievery and turns a new leaf after his encounter with the superhero Invincible. Quaid joins Steven Yeun, who voices Invincible/Mark Grayson, and Sandra Oh and JK Simmons, who voice Invincible's parents Debbie and Nolan.
Popular for his breakout role as Hugh Campbell in the recently concluded series, The Boys, Quaid's feature credits include The Hunger Games (2012), Scream (2022), and Oppenheimer (2023). Last seen in Heads of State (2025), his upcoming feature films include Close Personal Friends.