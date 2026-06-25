Cinema Without Borders: Road to love — Flesh and Fuel

The film premiered in the Critics’ Week sidebar’s Special Screening segment and won the Special Queer Palm Revelation 2026 award at the Cannes Film Festival. The script, written by Le Gall with Camille Perton and Martin Drouot, has emotional candour and integrity to it and the two leads are dealt with a lot of warmth and compassion, as well as respect and dignity for how they keep the wheels of the nation running. It could have a lot to do with the fact that Le Gall himself spent a lot of time on the road with a trucker to get a sense of his reality. The industrial landscape, the prosaic world of godowns, warehouses and transportation zones, expressways and parking lots and even the interiors of trucks are rendered adroitly by production designer Anne-Sophie Delseries, who is also behind the look of another Cannes film this year, Marion Le Coroller’s Sanguine. This assembly-line yet humane world, dominated by men and driven by bro-codes, friendships and solidarities as much as competitiveness is captured in all its jaggedness as well as richness by Antoine Cormier’s handheld camera. It follows Etienne like his own shadow amid constant scenes of loading and unloading of goods to give a sense of his unending slog of life, occasionally punctured by some welcome bursts of romance.