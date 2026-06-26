Beatles series Hamburg Days adds Asa Butterfield

The star cast of the Beatles TV series, Hamburg Days, created by showrunner Christian Schwochow (The Crown) and writer Jamie Carragher (Succession), expands with Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting), and Christine Tremarco (Adolescence). The newly joining members include Darci Shaw (A Thousand Blows), Ryan Sampson (Mr Bigstuff), Archie George (Fifteen Love), Jorden Myrie (Sherwood), Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Tash Major (Finding Emily), and Lea Drinda (The Sound of Falling).
The new members will join the already announced cast comprising: newcomer Harvey Brett as George Harrison, Liverpudlian singer-songwriter Ellis Murphy as Paul McCartney, Rhys Mannion (It Is In Us All) as John Lennon, Louis Landau (Rivals) as Stu Sutcliffe, Patrick Gilmore as Pete Best, Luna Jordan (Wild Republic) as Astrid Kirchherr, Casper von Bülow (Druck) as Klaus Voorman, Laura Tonke (22 Lenghts) as Nielsa Kirchherr, Trystan Putter (Ku’damm 56-63), and Max von der Groeben (Fack Ju Gohte).
Hamburg Days is based on musician Klaus Voormann's book of the same name. Voormann was a close companion of the band during the early 60s. The makers shared that the series chronicles the encounter between the then-inexperienced young rock 'n' roll band in Liverpool with two young artists, Klaus Voormann and Astrid Kirchherr. Together, the band gets a makeover from a "scrappy group of teenagers to the greatest music phenomenon the world has ever known: The Beatles". Voormann is serving as the consultant to the project.
Developed by Benjamin Benedict, Hamburg Days is directed by Schwochow along with Laura Lackmann. The six-part series is backed by the BBC acquired German network ZDF.