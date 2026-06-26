Beatles series Hamburg Days adds Asa Butterfield

Hamburg Days is based on musician Klaus Voormann's book of the same name. Voormann was a close companion of the band during the early 60s. The makers shared that the series chronicles the encounter between the then-inexperienced young rock 'n' roll band in Liverpool with two young artists, Klaus Voormann and Astrid Kirchherr. Together, the band gets a makeover from a "scrappy group of teenagers to the greatest music phenomenon the world has ever known: The Beatles". Voormann is serving as the consultant to the project.