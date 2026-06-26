DC Studios launches new animated shows; Joker gets an anime makeover

DC Studios, during the ongoing Annecy International Animation Film Festival, revealed its animation slate at its panel on Thursday. Accordingly, the film production company, with DC superhero comics as its foundation, will back eight projects, namely, Absolute Batman, Starfire, Krypto, Mister Miracle, Joker: Laugh Riot, Super Powers, My Adventure with Green Lantern, and My Adventures with Superman.
The show Joker: Laugh Riot received a rousing welcome from mutual DC and anime fans, as the show will give the supervillain an anime makeover at the hands of Yasuhiro Aoki. The award-winning director had worked on Warner Bros Animation and Sola's joint feature, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. With this announcement, Joker: Laugh Riot becomes DC Studios' first-ever anime series.
The show will have Joker hunting down the killer of Batman for depriving him of his greatest adversary. But in his violent quest, he realises the truth that he has no identity without Batman. Absolute Batman, meanwhile, has comic book writer Scott Snyder as the showrunner with artist Nick Dragotta developing the series.