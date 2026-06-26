My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 gets release date

Melanie Halsall develops and showruns the series, which adapts Ali Novak's 2014 novel of the same name. The series follows the newly orphaned Jackie Hower (Rodriguez), who is forced to move from New York City to the countryside in Colorado. She moves into an overpopulated household filled with the children of the Walter couple. When Jackie becomes the object of affection for two Walter brothers, Alex (Gentry) and Cole (LaLonde), things become complicated.