My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 gets release date

My Life With The Walter Boys season 3, which wrapped production last December, now has a Netflix premiere date. The series stars Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry as lead characters Jackie, Cole, and Alex.
The first season of the series premiered in December 2023 and was renewed for a second season just two weeks after the premiere. Season 3's renewal came immediately after the premiere of season 2. A month ago, even before the season 3 premiere of the series, Netflix renewed the book-to-series adaptation for a fourth season as well.
My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 6. Along with the premiere date announcement, Netflix also shared a few stills from the upcoming season, showing heated and steamy confrontations between Jackie, Cole and Alex.
Melanie Halsall develops and showruns the series, which adapts Ali Novak's 2014 novel of the same name. The series follows the newly orphaned Jackie Hower (Rodriguez), who is forced to move from New York City to the countryside in Colorado. She moves into an overpopulated household filled with the children of the Walter couple. When Jackie becomes the object of affection for two Walter brothers, Alex (Gentry) and Cole (LaLonde), things become complicated.
Season 2 of the series ended with Alex overhearing Jackie confessing her love for Cole, setting the stage for a love triangle. However, before the tension can escalate, the situation becomes even more dire as Will rushes in with an ambulance, revealing that their father, George, has collapsed from stress, leaving his fate uncertain and setting up a dramatic conflict for Season 3.
Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Corey Fogelmanis, Jaylan Evans, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Zoë Soul, Isaac Arellanes, and Myles Perez also star in key supporting roles in My Life With The Walter Boys. Executive producers are Ed Glauser and Becky Hartman Edwards. Producers are Sony Pictures Television International Production and iGeneration Studios.