Supergirl Movie Review: Milly Alcock’s effortless performance lights up this middling space western

But it is Alcock who shoulders the film with her magnetic performance. Whether it being clad in a spacesuit, carrying the effect of loss and hope of her parents, or a trenchcoat, which she uses to shield her pain, or the supersuit where she embraces her true purpose as a Kryptonian who can stand for good, Alcock shape shifts and portrays every part of Kara’s arc with supreme energy, while retaining the colours that make Kara’s fundamental characteristics. The world knows Superman, and hence he can give sweeping lectures on how good it is to be human. But the world has yet to discover what makes Supergirl, and Alcock lets the audience fly alongside her across planets, as we learn about Kara. While Wonder Woman has been the symbol of female superheroes, the solid nature of her ethics allows for very little flaws to be written for her. But with Alcock’s iteration of Supergirl, the character stands apart from the more famous cousin, approaching the beauty of being human from a different perspective.