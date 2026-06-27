Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite for Netflix spy drama

LOS ANGELES: Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are set to reunite on screen in a new untitled spy drama for Netflix, the streaming platform has announced.
The series, produced by independent studio A24 and written by Adolescence creator Jack Thorne, has been given a straight-to-series order.
Thorne will write and executive produce the project, while Brown and Harbour will both star in the series and serve as executive producers.
Harbour will play Matt Wolfe, a disgraced FBI agent turned security expert who is drawn back into the world he left behind after his estranged daughter, Rebecca, disappears during an FBI mission. Brown will portray Rebecca, an FBI agent determined to follow in her father's footsteps.
According to the official logline, Rebecca vanishes while on assignment, prompting Wolfe to investigate a profession that has changed dramatically since he walked away from it.
Jinny Howe, Netflix's Head of Scripted Series for the US and Canada, said the streamer was delighted to reunite with the creative team.
"We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we've been fortunate to collaborate with before. Jack Thorne's ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite – this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis – is something audiences are going to love," Howe said.
Brown and Harbour previously starred as Eleven and Jim Hopper, the adoptive father and daughter at the heart of Netflix's hit science fiction series Stranger Things.
Brown's husband, Jake Bongiovi, and Robert Brown will executive produce the series for PCMA Productions, alongside Joe Hipps and Patrick McDonald for Cut To, and KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl.
The project marks Thorne's latest collaboration with Netflix following the success of Adolescence, which became one of the platform's most-watched English-language series, and his forthcoming adaptation of William Golding's classic novel Lord of the Flies.
(With inputs from PTI)