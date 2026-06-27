Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite for Netflix spy drama

LOS ANGELES: Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are set to reunite on screen in a new untitled spy drama for Netflix, the streaming platform has announced.

The series, produced by independent studio A24 and written by Adolescence creator Jack Thorne, has been given a straight-to-series order.

Thorne will write and executive produce the project, while Brown and Harbour will both star in the series and serve as executive producers.

Harbour will play Matt Wolfe, a disgraced FBI agent turned security expert who is drawn back into the world he left behind after his estranged daughter, Rebecca, disappears during an FBI mission. Brown will portray Rebecca, an FBI agent determined to follow in her father's footsteps.

According to the official logline, Rebecca vanishes while on assignment, prompting Wolfe to investigate a profession that has changed dramatically since he walked away from it.