BET Awards: Druski to make history as youngest host as show honors Lauryn Hill and Teyana Taylor

LOS ANGELES: Druski will make history as the youngest host of the BET Awards on Sunday, where Lauryn Hill and Teyana Taylor will be honored along with stars such as Cardi B, Doechii and Queen Latifah who are expected to take the stage.

Druski will surpass Kevin Hart, who previously held the distinction as the BET Award’s youngest host when he emceed in 2011.

The 31-year-old comedian and digital creator will host the ceremony live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EDT.

Who is nominated?

Cardi B leads this year’s BET Awards with six nominations, while Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist earned five nods each. Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean and Latto follow with four nominations apiece.

The album of the year race includes Cardi B’s “Am I the Drama?,” Clipse’s “Let God Sort Em Out,” J. Cole’s “The Fall-Off,” Leon Thomas’ “Mutt Deluxe: Heel,” Mariah the Scientist’s “Hearts Sold Separately,” Tyler, the Creator’s “Don’t Tap the Glass,” Bruno Mars’ “The Romantic,” and Wale’s “everything is a lot.”

Several of the year’s biggest hits are also in contention for song of the year, including Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” Leon Thomas’ “Mutt,” Doechii’s “Denial Is a River,” and Mariah the Scientist’s “Burning Blue.”

Who are the show’s performers?

The first wave of performers includes Cardi B, Common, Doechii, Don Toliver, French Montana, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Queen Latifah, Rick Ross, Tems, T.I. and The War And Treaty.

Hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte returns as the show’s announcer.

Who will host the show?

Druski is expected to bring his improvisational style and internet-born comedy to the BET Awards stage.

He became one of entertainment’s fastest-rising stars through his viral sketches before expanding into sold-out comedy tours and collaborations with artists including Drake and Snoop Dogg, as well as appearances alongside figures like Tom Brady and Timothée Chalamet.

“I grew up watching the BET Awards,” Druski said. “To know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history. But I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage.”