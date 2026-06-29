Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite for spy drama series

The Stranger Things duo Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are reuniting for a new spy drama series on Netflix from A24.
The two play daughter and father in the yet-to-be-titled series, written by Emmy-winner Jack Thorne (Adolescence). Thorne is also serving as the executive producer, along with Brown and Harbour.
Netflix head of scripted series, Jinny Howe, praised Thorne for finding a "deep human story" in a thriller. "Watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite — this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love," he added.
The series follows a disgraced FBI agent-turned-security expert, Matt Wolfe (Harbour), who is forced to return to the world he left for good when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown), goes missing on a mission while following in her father's footsteps as an FBI agent.
Making her feature debut in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Brown has starred in the Enola Holmes films (2020 and 2022), Godzilla vs Kong, and Damsel (2024). She was last seen in The Electric State (2025), which made its debut on Netflix. Up next, she has the third installment of Enola Holmes, which is releasing on July 1, and Just Picture It.
Harbour, meanwhile, made his last feature in 2025, Thunderbolts*. He had a voice role in Tyree Dillihay's Goat. He awaits the releases of Violent Night 2, Avengers: Doomsday, John Rambo, Evil Genius, and A Head Full of Ghosts.