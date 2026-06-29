Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite for spy drama series

Making her feature debut in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Brown has starred in the Enola Holmes films (2020 and 2022), Godzilla vs Kong, and Damsel (2024). She was last seen in The Electric State (2025), which made its debut on Netflix. Up next, she has the third installment of Enola Holmes, which is releasing on July 1, and Just Picture It.