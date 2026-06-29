Tom Hiddleston-starrer Tenzing locks premiere date

Directed by Jennifer Peedom, the film stars Genden Phuntsok, Willem Dafoe, Tom Hiddleston, and Caitriona Balfe in key roles. Based on true events, the film chronicles the little-known story of Tenzing Norgay (Genden Phuntsok), a gifted Himalayan climber who, alongside New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary (Tom Hiddleston), who became the duo that first scaled Mount Everest. Encouraged by his wife Dawa (Thinley Lhamo), Tenzing finds an ally in expedition secretary Jill Henderson (Caitríona Balfe). Together, they persuade Colonel John Hunt (Willem Dafoe) to add Tenzing to the British climbing team.