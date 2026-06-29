Tom Hiddleston-starrer Tenzing locks premiere date

Apple TV has announced its upcoming film, Tenzing, based on the life of mountaineer Tenzing Norgay, will premiere on the platform on October 16. The digital release will follow select theatres' release on October 9.
Directed by Jennifer Peedom, the film stars Genden Phuntsok, Willem Dafoe, Tom Hiddleston, and Caitriona Balfe in key roles. Based on true events, the film chronicles the little-known story of Tenzing Norgay (Genden Phuntsok), a gifted Himalayan climber who, alongside New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary (Tom Hiddleston), who became the duo that first scaled Mount Everest. Encouraged by his wife Dawa (Thinley Lhamo), Tenzing finds an ally in expedition secretary Jill Henderson (Caitríona Balfe). Together, they persuade Colonel John Hunt (Willem Dafoe) to add Tenzing to the British climbing team.
Peedom is directing Tenzing, which she co-wrote with Luke Davies. Peedom and Davies are producing the film along with Liz Watts and Emile Sherman.
Peedom, whose previous feature documentary about cave diving, Deeper, was released in 2025, has also made Sherpa (2015), Mountain (2017), and River (2021).