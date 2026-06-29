Kate Middleton completes UK’s three peaks challenge in 24 hours for cancer awareness campaign

She completed each climb individually but was supported throughout by Mountain Rescue teams.

On Sunday, the Princess shared a photograph from the summit of Ben Nevis on social media, alongside a message explaining why she chose to take on the challenge following her cancer journey.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts,” she wrote.

She added: “Cancer does not just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone.”

Catherine, who announced in January 2025 that she was in remission after revealing her cancer diagnosis the previous year, said the challenge was about far more than reaching the mountain summits.

(With inputs from ANI)