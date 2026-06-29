Kate Middleton completes UK’s three peaks challenge in 24 hours for cancer awareness campaign

LOS ANGELES: Catherine, Princess of Wales, has completed Britain’s famous National Three Peaks Challenge as part of a campaign to raise awareness about life after a cancer diagnosis.
According to PEOPLE magazine, the Princess of Wales undertook the challenge, which involves climbing the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales, Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, within 24 hours. The trek covers 23 miles with a total ascent of more than 10,000 feet.
After completing her final climb at Snowdon, Catherine was joined by Prince William, their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother James Middleton, the Palace confirmed, as reported by PEOPLE.
She completed each climb individually but was supported throughout by Mountain Rescue teams.
On Sunday, the Princess shared a photograph from the summit of Ben Nevis on social media, alongside a message explaining why she chose to take on the challenge following her cancer journey.
“Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts,” she wrote.
She added: “Cancer does not just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone.”
Catherine, who announced in January 2025 that she was in remission after revealing her cancer diagnosis the previous year, said the challenge was about far more than reaching the mountain summits.
(With inputs from ANI)