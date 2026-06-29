'Michael' becomes highest-grossing biopic, surpasses 'Oppenheimer' at global box office

LOS ANGELES: Michael, the biographical film on the King of Pop Michael Jackson, has become the highest-grossing biopic of all time, earning more than USD 977.5 million worldwide and surpassing the global box office collection of Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning Oppenheimer.
According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Michael has overtaken Oppenheimer, which grossed USD 975 million globally. The film has also become the highest-grossing musical biopic, surpassing 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned USD 911 million worldwide.
Released on April 24, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, in the lead role. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua, best known for Training Day and The Equalizer franchise.
The film traces Jackson’s life from his early years with the Jackson 5 — the American pop group formed in 1964 in Gary, Indiana, by brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael Jackson, to his Bad tour in the late 1980s.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Jackson recorded several iconic hits, including Billie Jean, Beat It and Thriller. He died in Los Angeles in 2009 from acute propofol intoxication at the age of 50.
(With inputs from PTI)