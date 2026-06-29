'Michael' becomes highest-grossing biopic, surpasses 'Oppenheimer' at global box office

Released on April 24, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, in the lead role. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua, best known for Training Day and The Equalizer franchise.

The film traces Jackson’s life from his early years with the Jackson 5 — the American pop group formed in 1964 in Gary, Indiana, by brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael Jackson, to his Bad tour in the late 1980s.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Jackson recorded several iconic hits, including Billie Jean, Beat It and Thriller. He died in Los Angeles in 2009 from acute propofol intoxication at the age of 50.

(With inputs from PTI)