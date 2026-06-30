John Oliver to star in General Hospital

Late Week Tonight host John Oliver has been added to the long-running daytime soap opera General Hospital. He will appear in three episodes of the show. Oliver himself announced his late-night show.
Streaming on Hulu and airing weekdays on ABC, General Hospital has entered its 64th year, making it both the longest-running scripted American drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production. The show has won Daytime Emmy Awards for a record 18 times.
Expressing happiness over being a part of the show, Oliver said, "General Hospital was everything I hoped it would be. It's a true honour to be a small stain on the history of this illustrious show."
Speaking about his inclusion, General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini said he did not think twice when Oliver himself expressed that he wanted to be a part of the show. "He plays an integral character in the story, and I can't wait for fans to see who he crosses paths within Port Charles."
The soap was created by Frank and Doris Hursley.