Writer Stephen Poliakoff to develop epic political drama The Order

Renowned multi-BAFTA and Emmy-winning writer, Stephen Poliakoff, will return to television drama with The Order. The show is an international political thriller set in the months leading up to and during the Great Siege of Malta in 1565. The eight-part series is based on Peter Portelli's acclaimed novel of the same name.
Calling the story an "extraordinary collision of politics, faith, ambition, and survival at a moment when the fate of nations hung in the balance," Poliakoff said the show will follow people who will navigate "immense pressures and impossible choices."
With this show, Poliakoff returns to historical dramas, with his previous TV works being World War II-based Close to the Enemy (2016) and British Cold War-based Summer of Rockets (2019). He is best known for miniseries like Shooting the Past (1999) and Perfect Strangers (2001). He has also worked in films like Close My Eyes (1991).
Produced by Little Island Productions and Hopefield in association with the Malta Film Commission, The Order's production will commence in 2027.