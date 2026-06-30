Writer Stephen Poliakoff to develop epic political drama The Order

With this show, Poliakoff returns to historical dramas, with his previous TV works being World War II-based Close to the Enemy (2016) and British Cold War-based Summer of Rockets (2019). He is best known for miniseries like Shooting the Past (1999) and Perfect Strangers (2001). He has also worked in films like Close My Eyes (1991).



Produced by Little Island Productions and Hopefield in association with the Malta Film Commission, The Order's production will commence in 2027.