Jesse Eisenberg says he no longer wants to be associated with Mark Zuckerberg’s character

A follow-up project is reportedly in development, but Eisenberg has declined to reprise his role as Zuckerberg. The new film is directed by Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the screenplay for The Social Network, which grossed over $200 million worldwide. The original film also starred Justin Timberlake and Armie Hammer, among others.

Speaking to entertainment outlet Variety at the premiere of Minions & Monsters, Eisenberg said: “It is an honour to speak to Aaron in any capacity, because he’s so articulate and charming and bright. We talked about doing the film for several days. The way Aaron speaks, he speaks so wonderfully, as he writes, that if you are not going to do something with him, it feels like you are letting down America.”

He added: “I just told him I’m moving in different directions in my life. I don’t want to be associated with that character, but my reasons for not doing the film have nothing to do with how wonderful the film is, and will be.”

In a separate interview with Vanity Fair, Sorkin said he had approached Eisenberg for the role but understood his decision, noting that the actor did not wish to be continually associated with Zuckerberg.

( With inputs from PTI)