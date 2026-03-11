Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in new Conan the Barbarian film

During the announcement of the project at the Arnold Sports Festival, the actor said, "It’s a great story where Conan was a king for 40 years. As the king, he gets complacent, and now he gets forced out of the kingdom, slowly. Then there’s conflict, of course, and then he somehow comes back, and then there’s all kinds of madness and violence and magic and creatures," he said, adding that with the present studio system and special effects, he is expecting the project to be "really big".