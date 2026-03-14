Family Guy gets a spin-off series Stewie

Fox has ordered a two-season spinoff series of Family Guy, titled Stewie. The new animated series is targeting the 2027-2028 period for premiere.
Stewie is expected to be based on the youngest member of the Griffin family. Family Guy is an American animated comedy series created by Seth MacFarlane. Since the series's premiere in 1999 on Fox Broadcasting Company, the show has become one of the longest-running animated sitcoms.
Set in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island, Family Guy follows the eccentric Griffin family. The show's important characters are Peter Griffin, Lois Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Meg Griffin, and Chris Griffin. The show rose in popularity for its cutaway gags, satire of pop culture, politics and films, and dark humour.
With MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Arif Zahir, Mike Henry, and Patrick Warburton have lent voices to the characters in the series.
Spanning 24 seasons and 453 episodes, the production companies behind the series are Fuzzy Door Productions, 20th Television (till 2021) and 20th Television Animation.
More details about Stewie, which will be made by MacFarlane and his long-time collaborator writer Kirker Butler, are awaited.