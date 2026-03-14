Man of Tomorrow: Aaron Pierre cast in James Gunn's Superman sequel

Actor Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) has officially joined the cast of James Gunn's upcoming film Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to his hit film Superman, which released last year. The actor confirmed the news on his official Instagram handle on Friday. This is Pierre's second DC project after he makes his debut as John Stewart in HBO's upcoming series Lanterns.
Scripted and helmed by Gunn, production on the film is set to begin soon in Atlanta. As reported earlier, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, reprising their roles as Superman/Clark Kent and Lex Luthor respectively. They are set to join forces in a mission to defeat a much bigger threat that is Brainiac. The DC Universe's iconic supervillain will be played by German actor Lars Eidinger. Rachel Brosnahan will also be coming back to the franchise as Lois Lane.
Skyler Gisondo will also be back as Jimmy Olsen while Sara Sampaio is returning to portray Eve Teschmacher among them. Hawkgirl, played by Isabela Merced, and The Engineer, played by Maria Gabriella de Faria will also be seen once again in Man of Tomorrrow.
The recently-released latest iteration of Superman, which hit theatres in July had him facing unintended consequences after he intervenes in an international conflict orchestrated by billionaire Lex Luthor. The film earned positive reviews and minted over $600 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year. Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to release in theatres on July 9, 2027.
Next on DC Studios’ slate, Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl is set to release on June 26, 2026, followed by James Watkins’ horror project Clayface, arriving on September 11, 2026. Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II will also debut that year after Man of Tomorrow on October 1, 2027.