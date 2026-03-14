Man of Tomorrow: Aaron Pierre cast in James Gunn's Superman sequel

Scripted and helmed by Gunn, production on the film is set to begin soon in Atlanta. As reported earlier, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, reprising their roles as Superman/Clark Kent and Lex Luthor respectively. They are set to join forces in a mission to defeat a much bigger threat that is Brainiac. The DC Universe's iconic supervillain will be played by German actor Lars Eidinger. Rachel Brosnahan will also be coming back to the franchise as Lois Lane.