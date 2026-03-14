Has Timothee Chalamet blown his Oscars chances again?

Just a few short weeks ago, Hollywood's golden boy appeared to be a shoo-in to win his first Oscar for his arresting portrayal of a boundlessly ambitious ping-pong player in "Marty Supreme."

But his odds have plummeted in the final stretch of the best actor race, as controversy erupted over Chalamet's viral comments dismissing opera and ballet as art forms that "no one cares about anymore."

Chalamet's jocular comments, made during an on-stage interview with Matthew McConaughey, earned him rebukes from several major opera houses and Hollywood celebrities including Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis.

The 30-year-old performer was even scolded by the principal of New York's LaGuardia High School, the very institution where Chalamet honed his craft, and which inspired the musical film and TV series "Fame."

Memes entitled "How to Lose an Oscar in 10 Days" have swiftly spread across social media.

But all may not be as it appears.

Pete Hammond, a veteran entertainment columnist with Hollywood trade website Deadline, told AFP that the opera furor has had "zero effect" on the Oscars.

"That's not a factor... it didn't go viral until very late in the game, and that wasn't in time to influence voting," said Hammond.

Indeed, though Chalamet made the remarks in February, they went largely unnoticed until they began spreading online midway through last week. Oscars voting closed last Thursday.

"That particular comment isn't going to hurt him in the Oscars," said Hammond.