The countdown is on for the 98th Oscars, with Conan O’Brien back and a 'moving' in memoriam

Lynette Howell Taylor has seen the Oscars from a few different vantage points: As a nominee, in 2019 for “A Star is Born,” as a producer of the broadcast in 2020, as a member of the film academy’s board of governors and, for the last three years, as awards chair. It’s made her first year as the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences feel like a natural transition. And one thing she is certain of is that every Oscars is unique.

“Every year is different,” Taylor said in a recent interview alongside film Academy CEO Bill Kramer. “Every season is different. Every set of movies is different. And so, the show is always different every year.”

It’s a tricky thing to both honor the people in the room while also making an entertaining show for a home audience. But behind the scenes, from returning host Conan O’Brien to the producers and Emmy-winning production design team, is a group of people who know how to dazzle a global audience.

“I think we, in the past couple of years, have really hit that balance right,” Kramer said. “We’re looking at that puzzle constantly and this year is going to be spectacular.”

Final preparations are underway for the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday and everyone is feeling good about what they have planned, including performances, tributes and a special spotlight for their newest award for casting. It helps that the top nominees, “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another,” happen to be great.

“It’s always about the movies and the movies this year? They’re all the things,” Taylor said. “There are escapist movies, big commercial movies, there are movies that are really brave and really bold in their storytelling … I get really emotional when I talk about the quality of this year’s films.”

Growing the audience

The ratings for the Oscars have been ticking up since plummeting to an all-time low in 2021 during the pandemic. The winning movie last year, “Anora,” might have been smaller than “Oppenheimer” the previous year, but ratings still went up slightly from 19.5 million in 2024 to 19.7 million in 2025.

The show had an especially big lift among people ages 18 to 49, driven by mobile and laptop watches from younger viewers. Last year was the first time the ceremony was available to stream live on Hulu. They’ve also been partnering with popular internet personalities like Amelia Dimoldenberg in an effort to reach new audiences in a way that still feels “Academy appropriate.”

“Our audiences are growing,” Kramer said. “And young people are watching the show in ways that we’ve not seen before and that’s really great.”