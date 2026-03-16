Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler each win their first Oscars at 98th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler each won their first Oscars, moving tributes were paid to Robert Redford, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner and an absent Sean Penn won best supporting actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday.

One Battle After Another came into the show the best picture favorite, and it picked up three wins in the first half of the ceremony. Anderson, the film's writer-director, earned a standing ovation for his first win in 14 nominations.

"I'm incredibly honored to be part of this history," said Anderson, who loosely adapted Thomas Pynchon's Vineland. "I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess but hopefully they will be the generation that brings some common sense and decency."

The film also won best supporting actor for Penn, and the Oscars first award for best casting, for Cassandra Kulukundis.

Immediately after Anderson's first Oscar, Ryan Coogler notched his first Academy Award, too. Coogler, the writer-director of Sinners won best original screenplay, and earned his own standing ovation.

KPop and Frankeinstein win for Netflix

From the start, when host Conan O'Brien sprinted through the year's nominees as Amy Madigan's character in the horror thriller Weapons in a pre-taped bit, Sunday's ceremony was quirky. There was, of all things, a tie for best live-action short film.

As expected, the Netflix sensation KPop Demon Hunters, 2025's most-watched film, won best animated feature. It was a big win for Netflix but a more qualified victory for the movie's producer, Sony Pictures. Though it developed and produced the film, Sony sold KPop Demon Hunters to the streaming giant instead of giving it a theatrical release.

On Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters became a cultural phenomenon and the streaming platform's biggest hit. It has more than 325 million views and counting.

"This is for Korea and Koreans everywhere," said co-director Maggie Kang.