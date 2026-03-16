Priyanka Chopra presents award at 98th Oscars, stuns in Dior gown

LOS ANGELES: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a stylish return to the Academy Awards stage, presenting an award at the 98th Oscars ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre here.

Chopra Jonas, whose name was announced by the Academy alongside Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr.and Anne Hathaway, presented the award for Best International Feature at the ceremony hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.

She had previously presented at the Academy Awards in 2016.

The 43-year-old actor was accompanied by Oscar winner Javier Bardem, who began by saying, "No to war, free Palestine", in his opening remarks.

"My love for cinema comes from its unique ability to connect the human experience across cultures.

The nominees for international feature film brings us stories from around the world, each rooted in forces that are deeply familiar to us all," added Bardem, who wore a patch reading "No a la Guerra".

It was the same anti-war slogan he sported more than two decades ago to protest the Iraq war in 2003.

Chopra Jonas, dressed in a white feathered Dior gown, then said, "Visceral and engrossing, they remind us that international is never truly far away because every story sends a ripple far beyond where it begins."

The duo then read out the nominees for the category -- Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value, Brazil's The Secret Agent, Spain's Sirat, It Was Just An Accident from Iranian filmmaker but nominated by France, and Tunisia's The Voice of Hind Rajab, a docudrama narrating efforts to rescue a Palestinian girl killed in Gaza.