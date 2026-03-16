Sean Penn: Hollywood's rebel with a cause wins third Oscar

HOLLYWOOD: Sean Penn, Hollywood's eternal rebel, on Sunday won a third Oscar for his comic yet terrifying portrayal of an absurdly uptight soldier ashamed of his past in "One Battle After Another."

After previous lead actor Oscars for "Mystic River" and "Milk," the best supporting actor win makes Penn just the eighth performer in Academy Awards history to pick up a trio of golden statuettes.

Penn fended off his "One Battle" co-star Benicio Del Toro, as well as Delroy Lindo ("Sinners"), Australia's Jacob Elordi ("Frankenstein") and Sweden's Stellan Skarsgard ("Sentimental Value").

Famed for both his powerful, challenging performances and his disdain for Hollywood's awards circuit, Penn did not attend Sunday's Oscars gala.

In "One Battle After Another," he plays Colonel Steven Lockjaw, a ramrod military officer who briefly succumbs to his passion for revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor).

Years later, he literally mobilized an army to prevent that brief indiscretion from destroying his political ambitions.

The character could hardly be further from the real Penn, whose liberal views and social activism have led him to adventures that seem straight out of a movie.

Most famously, in 2015 he secretly traveled to a clandestine location in Mexico to interview drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, not long before the notorious crime kingpin's arrest.

He befriended Hugo Chavez, the then-leader of Venezuela and fierce nemesis of Washington, and gave his "Mystic River" Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying it could be melted "down to bullets they can shoot at the Russians."