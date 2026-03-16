Teyana Taylor confronts ‘very rude’ man who allegedly shoved her at Oscars

LOS ANGELES: Actor-singer Teyana Taylor was involved in a brief confrontation with a man she alleged shoved her during the Academy Awards, according to a viral video circulating online, as reported by Variety.

Taylor, who starred in One Battle After Another, was seen scolding a man in a crowded area at the Oscars event after the alleged incident.

“You’re a man putting your hands on a female,” Taylor can be heard saying in the video, repeatedly calling the man “very rude”.

Speaking to people around her, Taylor said, “He literally shoved me,” adding that “he damn near shoved” another woman as well.

“Everybody’s having a good time. But when you shove me, it’s a different story,” she told a woman standing nearby. “Do not touch me, do not shove me,” according to Variety.