Dune: Part Three makers drop first look posters and reveals character names

Earlier this Tuesday, Warner Bros unveiled the posters for its upcoming film Dune: Part Three and revealed the respective character names. While some characters are returning from the previous films, the third part has new additions as well. Actor Timothée Chalamet reprises his role as Paul Atreides in director Denis Villeneuve's final instalment in the Dune franchise. Also returning for the third part are actors Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Florence Pugh as Irulan. While Chalamet, Zendaya, Ferguson, and Bardem have starred in the two films, Momoa's character Duncan Idaho only appears in the first instalment and Pugh's character is featured in just the second part. Interestingly, Momoa stars in Dune: Part Three as Hayt, who is reportedly a Duncan Idaho clone.
Dune: Part Three is also set to bring back Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck after his role in the first two films. On the other hand, Anya Taylor-Joy comes back to the third part as Paul's sibling Alia Atreides after her cameo in the second instalment.
Léa Seydoux also reprises her role as Lady Margot Fenring in the third part after her brief cameo in Dune: Part Two. Meanwhile, the new additions to the franchise include Isaach de Bankolé and Robert Pattinson, and they star in the film as Farkok and Scytale, respectively. Reportedly, Pattinson plays a villain in the film.
The makers are yet to unveil posters for the characters of Brolin and Seydoux. Recently, Villeneuve promised that Anya-Taylor Joy, Pugh, and Seydoux's characters would have more screen presence in the upcoming film as compared to the previous appearances.
The film is an adaptation of the second instalment in Frank Herbert’s Dune novel series, titled Dune Messiah. Hans Zimmer also returns to compose music for the third part, which is slated for a December 18 release in theatres. Meanwhile, the film's teaser will drop tomorrow.