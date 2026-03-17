Dune: Part Three makers drop first look posters and reveals character names

Earlier this Tuesday, Warner Bros unveiled the posters for its upcoming film Dune: Part Three and revealed the respective character names. While some characters are returning from the previous films, the third part has new additions as well. Actor Timothée Chalamet reprises his role as Paul Atreides in director Denis Villeneuve's final instalment in the Dune franchise. Also returning for the third part are actors Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Florence Pugh as Irulan. While Chalamet, Zendaya, Ferguson, and Bardem have starred in the two films, Momoa's character Duncan Idaho only appears in the first instalment and Pugh's character is featured in just the second part. Interestingly, Momoa stars in Dune: Part Three as Hayt, who is reportedly a Duncan Idaho clone.