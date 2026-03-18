A Quiet Place Part III brings back Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and more

The franchise started with 2018's A Quiet Place, which tells the story of a family dealing with an alien invasion as one of the last few survivors on Earth. Blunt plays the family matriarch in the franchise, featuring Jupe and Simmonds as her children. The film's second part released in 2020, and it introduced Cillian Murphy's character to the franchise. The film series also has a spin-off, A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn and directed by Michael Sarnoski. The franchise, including the spin-off, received critical acclaim and reportedly minted over $900 million at the global box office.