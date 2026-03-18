A Quiet Place Part III brings back Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and more

On Monday night, filmmaker John Krasinski revealed that Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds will return for a third part to his A Quiet Place franchise. Joining the returning cast in A Quiet Place Part III are franchise newcomers Jack O’Connell, Katy O’Brian, and Jason Clarke. The film brings O’Connell back to the horror genre following his role as a villainous vampire in director Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which recently won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar, and as a psychopathic gang leader in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.
Announcing the cast, Krasinski wrote, "So proud to be a part of this A Quiet Place family…old and new! Here we go!" Notably, the filmmaker pinned to the announcement post the track 'One Last Time' from Hamilton, hinting that the third part would mark the end of his horror franchise.
The franchise started with 2018's A Quiet Place, which tells the story of a family dealing with an alien invasion as one of the last few survivors on Earth. Blunt plays the family matriarch in the franchise, featuring Jupe and Simmonds as her children. The film's second part released in 2020, and it introduced Cillian Murphy's character to the franchise. The film series also has a spin-off, A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn and directed by Michael Sarnoski. The franchise, including the spin-off, received critical acclaim and reportedly minted over $900 million at the global box office.
A Quiet Place Part III is slated for a July 30, 2027, release in theatres. The film is set to go on floors in New York later this summer. Besides directing it from his script, John Krasinski will also produce it with Allyson Seeger under the banner Sunday Night Productions, as part of its first-look agreement with Paramount. The producers also include Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes.