Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg and others join Minions & Monsters

We had previously reported that Minions 3, which is in the works from Illumination and Universal Studios has been titled Minions & Monsters. The makers have now announced that Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz and Jeff Bridges along with Zoey Deutch, Jesse Eisenberg and Trey Parker have onboarded the cast of the upcoming film.
Along with them, Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr have also joined the cast.
Previously, Universal Pictures shared a two-minute-long trailer which showed the Minions, now sought-after movie stars, searching for monsters to star in their upcoming film. When they join and conjure one of them with spells from an mystical book, they are surprised to see a small green creature who expresses happiness on being set free. But the Minions' quest remain, so they set out on an adventure with it to conjure and search for more monsters, thereby unknowingly unleashing chaos into the world. Now, they have to save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.
Oscar nominee Pierre Coffin, the director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film, returns to helm the upcoming third film which is scripted by Brian Lynch. Coffin has been the voice behind the iconic yellow naughty beings, who serve as Gru's sidekicks, since Despicable Me (2010). The latest film from the franchise Despicable Me 4, was released in 2024, and was a critical and commercial hit, earning over $972 million worldwide.
Minions & Monsters is the seventh instalment in the Despicable Me franchise and serves as a sequel to Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022). Backed by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan, executive producer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions & Monsters is set for a July 1 release in theatres worldwide.