Jason Ritter and Patrick Wilson join season 3 of The Last of Us

Patrick Wilson and Jason Ritter will be playing recurring roles in the upcoming season of The Last of Us. Additionally, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord, who joined the show in season 2, have now been promoted to series regular for the third season.
While Wilson will play the father of Kaitlyn Dever's Abby, Ritter will essay the role of Hanley, a WLF soldier. Barer, Gabrielle and Lord play Mel, Nora and Owen in the show, respectively.
New actors cast for season 3 of the show include Clea Duvall and Jorge Lendeborg Jr, of whom the latter is replacing Danny Ramirez as Manny Alvarez. Those reprising their roles from the previous season of the show include Dever, Bella Ramsey, Isabella Merced, Gabriel Luna, and Jeffrey Wright.
While Pedro Pascal was the lead for the first two seasons, his character was killed in the second season by Dever. Ahead of the premiere of the second season, The Last of Us was renewed for a third season. It is based on the eponymous game franchise and is set in a fungal-infected world that has converted its population to zombie-like creatures.
The series was created and written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who are also the showrunners. While Druckmann has stepped back from directing the upcoming season, he will continue serving as the co-creator and executive producer. The Last of Us is produced by HBO, Sony Pictures Television, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and PlayStation Productions. Executive producers of the show are Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells.